Din Daeng Flats residents urge police, protesters to negotiate

It has been more than a month since the anti-government rallyists under the “Thalu Gas” group have been using the junction as their rally point, which often leads to clashes with crowd-control police, who have been deployed in the area to tackle the situation.

Firecrackers, ping pong bombs, flares and Molotov cocktails have been thrown at police officers, who have responded by firing rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannon at the protesters.

Somneug Thapnoi, president of Din Daeng Housing Project, also known as Din Daeng Flats, said on Tuesday that the rallies have caused discomfort to residents due to the sound of explosions and smoke from burning tyres that rallyists have used to block police officers from advancing.

