Police vow to end Din Daeng pro-democracy protests by Oct

The demonstrations have been organised daily by local people of the Din Daeng area since late August. The protesters, called “Thalu Gas”, have had frequent violent clashes with crowd control police.

The police bureau blamed the protesters for a car accident during a clash on Friday night, and not officials as reported on social media.

Bangkok's deputy police chief Piya Tawichai explained that a demonstrator had run past the car, which caused the accident. Police later used a water canon to put out the fire caused by the damage to the car.