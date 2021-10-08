Stay indoors after 10pm, Din Daeng residents told

Police deputy spokesman Pol General Krisana Pattanacharoen said on Friday that the crowd control police have been on the operation of locking the Din Daeng area during the curfew time from 4 pm to 4 am since Thursday, as the Thalu Gas group often gather and cause chaos during that time. The police also announced that the Din Daeng residents are to strictly stay inside their accommodation during the curfew time.
The deputy spokesman said that the operation will focus on restricting the protesters or outsiders from infiltrating into the Din Daeng flat community by placing forces to firmly guard the doors and areas within various alleys.
“The officers are performing their duty to maintain order for the people in the area. We ask for your cooperation and understanding. The officials are monitoring the situation to see if the operation will need to be performed daily or not,” said the police.
Published : October 08, 2021
By : THE NATION
