Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Crowd control police shot during clash with protestors near Din Daeng Flat

A crowd control police was shot in the head during a clash with anti-government protestors in Soi Ton Pho near Din Daeng Flat in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district on night of Wednesday (October 6).

“The injured officer was sent to Police General Hospital. His condition is still critical,” said deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, Pol General Krisana Pattanacharoen.

Krisana added that the protestors had gathered at Soi Mitmaitree 2 near Din Daeng Flat at around 8pm of Wednesday while crowd control police have been deployed around the areas to control the situation. 

“Protestors threw firecrackers and ping pong bombs at police officers periodically until around midnight, when several gunshots were heard in Soi Ton Pho, after which one officer was found shot,” he said. “After sending injured officer to the hospital, crowd control police have arrested 16 protestors and confiscated several items of weapons, including firecrackers, ping pong bombs, improvised explosive devices and slingshots.”

“For your safety, please do not leave your home at night as the curfew during emergency situation is still in effect,” warned Krisana.
 

Crowd control police shot during clash with protestors near Din Daeng Flat

Related Stories

Police vow to end Din Daeng pro-democracy protests by Oct

Din Daeng Flats residents urge police, protesters to negotiate

Din Daeng residents up in arms over clashes between police and protesters

Published : October 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Disability employment fells due to Covid-19

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.