Injured cop shows sign of recovery, chief suspect identified

The police officer, who was part of the riot-control team, was shot in the head on Wednesday night behind Din Daeng Flat 1 on Chaturathit Road.

Doctors say the officer regained consciousness on Friday and can open his eyes and respond to instructions. However, his right arm and leg are weak, and he still requires a ventilator. Doctors are also monitoring his brain and coagulation levels.

Meanwhile, Pol L/Cpl Thanawut Jirakhachaen, who sustained serious lacerations to his face when he was hit by pipe bombs during a protest at Din Daeng intersection on September 11, is in stable condition.

Doctors say Thanawut is conscious, but his right eye is swollen, his right ear has developed tinnitus and he can only slightly open his mouth.