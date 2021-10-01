Thu, October 14, 2021

2 ‘Thalu Fah’ protestors held for allegedly lobbing bombs at police officer

The police on Friday arrested two suspects, who had thrown bombs to a crowd control officer during a protest on September 11.

This morning, the national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk announcedthat two “Thalu Gas” protestors were nabbed in a house, in Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district.

This arrest, Suwat added, was because the two had reportedly threw bombs a crowd control police, during the protest at Bangkok’s Din Daeng Intersection on September 11.

According to an investigation, the officials found improvised explosive devices hidden in the house in Nonthaburi. The things along with suspected documents were later confiscated, the chief informed.
 

Published : October 01, 2021

