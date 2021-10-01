2 ‘Thalu Fah’ protestors held for allegedly lobbing bombs at police officer

This morning, the national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk announcedthat two “Thalu Gas” protestors were nabbed in a house, in Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district.



This arrest, Suwat added, was because the two had reportedly threw bombs a crowd control police, during the protest at Bangkok’s Din Daeng Intersection on September 11.



According to an investigation, the officials found improvised explosive devices hidden in the house in Nonthaburi. The things along with suspected documents were later confiscated, the chief informed.

