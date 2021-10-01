Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Phuket’s Rawai subdistrict reopens for visitors after the 14-day lockdown

Rawai village in Mueang district, Phuket province has opened since Friday after the village had been locked down from September 15-28 due to more than 100 Covid-19 infection cases found among the community.

Rawai Mayor told the reporters on Thursday that the village had received an order to close the area for 14 days, since September 15. The village was found with more than 100 virus infection cases after the authorities had conducted proactive tests. The mayor said that the authorities have unlocked the iron fence at the entrance of the village in bids for the locals and visitors to travel in and out of the Rawai Landing Pier community.

“As Rawai village is Phuket’s important seafood market community, we have ensured that the village is safe and Covid-19 free. The village is ready to welcome visitors as there has been no new infection case. The province has also sterilised the whole area, and the pandemic control measures are to be strictly followed,” said the mayor.

Published : October 01, 2021

Nation Thailnad
