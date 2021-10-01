Phuket’s Rawai subdistrict reopens for visitors after the 14-day lockdown

Rawai Mayor told the reporters on Thursday that the village had received an order to close the area for 14 days, since September 15. The village was found with more than 100 virus infection cases after the authorities had conducted proactive tests. The mayor said that the authorities have unlocked the iron fence at the entrance of the village in bids for the locals and visitors to travel in and out of the Rawai Landing Pier community.
“As Rawai village is Phuket’s important seafood market community, we have ensured that the village is safe and Covid-19 free. The village is ready to welcome visitors as there has been no new infection case. The province has also sterilised the whole area, and the pandemic control measures are to be strictly followed,” said the mayor.
