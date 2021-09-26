Phuket pushes intradermal vaccine jabs for third dose

Some 200,000 people are expected to be vaccinated by September-end.

Dr Chalermpong Sukhonthaphon, the director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, said all vaccination centres in the province on Saturday had kicked off the vaccination operation by using only 60 per cent of total vaccination capacity.

"Therefore, we have a plan to accelerate the vaccination in order to enable people in the province to receive their third jab as soon as possible," he said.

He added that people living or working in Phuket can register for the third jab between September 25-30 via the Phuket Tong Chana (Phuket must win) website.