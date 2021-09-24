Phuket opens doors to vaccinated visitors from October 1

The order stipulates that from October 1, people who, for at least 14 days before arrival, have received full doses of Sinovac, Sputnik V and Sinopharm vaccines, or one dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be allowed to enter the island via Chatchai checkpoint, piers and Phuket International Airport. Those who have recovered from Covid-19 within the past six months will also be allowed in.

Visitors must also provide a negative test result via RT-PCR or antigen test method performed not more than seven days upon arrival. Children aged 6-18 will require only the test result.

Exceptions will be made for children aged under 6 who travel with their parents, and staffers travelling in ambulances and emergency vehicles.

Those who travel to the island under the Phuket Sandbox and 7+7 Extension programmes will not be affected by the new measures as they are already required to be fully vaccinated and perform testing every week.