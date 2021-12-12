Sun, December 12, 2021

Geminids meteor shower to light up the skies after midnight on Monday

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) is encouraging people to watch the Geminids meteor shower from Monday midnight to dawn on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post on Friday, NARIT said the centre of the meteor shower is around the Gemini constellation with a maximum fall rate of 150 meteors per hour.

 

However, the institute said, the meteors will be more visible after the moon sets at 2am on Tuesday and in dark areas.

