Geminids meteor shower to light up the skies after midnight on Monday

In a Facebook post on Friday, NARIT said the centre of the meteor shower is around the Gemini constellation with a maximum fall rate of 150 meteors per hour.
However, the institute said, the meteors will be more visible after the moon sets at 2am on Tuesday and in dark areas.
Published : December 12, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 12, 2021
Published : Dec 12, 2021
Published : Dec 12, 2021
Published : Dec 12, 2021
Published : Dec 12, 2021
Published : Dec 12, 2021
Published : Dec 12, 2021
Published : Dec 12, 2021