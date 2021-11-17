Moonlight to obscure meteor shower: Astronomical Institute

The Leonids meteor shower is caused by the debris of the 55P Tempel-Tuttle comet that is left in the orbit. The debris enters the atmosphere and burns like a fireball



NARIT added that there will be a Geminid meteor shower from midnight of December 13 to the dawn of December 14 but it will also be disturbed by the moonlight. The moon will set after midnight on December 13. Those who are interested will have to observe from 1.30 am until dawn.