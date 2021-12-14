Tue, December 14, 2021

No more sub-standard face masks, promises TISI

Face masks will be made controlled products by mid next year and producers will be required to get a Thai Industrial Standard (TIS) stamp, the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) announced on Tuesday. This was after 41 face mask brands failed standards tests.

TISI told the press that new regulations for disposable masks are being proposed to the Council of State and they should be approved by mid-2022.

The announcement came after the Consumer Organisation Council and the Academic Network for Consumer Protection tested face-mask brands in a Facebook Live session on November 30 and found that 41 did not meet the standard.

Banjong Sukreetha, TISI’s secretary-general, told reporters that four of the 41 brands had been given TISI’s okay and are now being retested.

He said warning letters have been sent to all face mask manufacturers, who stand to have their licence suspended if they fail the standard.

Banjong said that once face masks have been marked as controlled products, manufacturers, importers and retailers will be required to get a TISI licence. In the meantime, he said, consumers should ensure they only purchase face masks that have been given the TIS stamp.

Published : December 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
