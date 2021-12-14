No more sub-standard face masks, promises TISI

Banjong Sukreetha, TISI’s secretary-general, told reporters that four of the 41 brands had been given TISI’s okay and are now being retested.

He said warning letters have been sent to all face mask manufacturers, who stand to have their licence suspended if they fail the standard.

Banjong said that once face masks have been marked as controlled products, manufacturers, importers and retailers will be required to get a TISI licence. In the meantime, he said, consumers should ensure they only purchase face masks that have been given the TIS stamp.

