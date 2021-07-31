Saturday, July 31, 2021

in-focus

Majority of Thais in red provinces ready to wear face mask at home: poll

The Department of Health revealed recently that only 20 per cent of Thai people wore face masks at home, while 75 per cent were concerned about infection among family members.

This information was based on the Anamai Event Poll, conducted between July 19 to 28 with 1,324 samples.

The poll also pointed out that 67 per cent of people in 13 red provinces would be amenable to follow the department's advice if it campaigned for them to wear masks at home for 14 days. In addition, 84 per cent of locals in other provinces agreed to the same idea.

Published : July 31, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Ministry debunks fake news of military preparing for a coup

Published : July 31, 2021

Thousands flock to Bang Sue Grand Station on last day of walk-in vaccination

Published : July 31, 2021

Phang Nga reopening to foreign tourists postponed to Aug 15

Published : July 31, 2021

40 more test positive in Samui pub Covid cluster

Published : July 31, 2021

Latest News

Ministry debunks fake news of military preparing for a coup

Published : July 31, 2021

Kieran finishes 23rd in Tokyo Olympics 10,000m run

Published : July 31, 2021

Thousands flock to Bang Sue Grand Station on last day of walk-in vaccination

Published : July 31, 2021

Phang Nga reopening to foreign tourists postponed to Aug 15

Published : July 31, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.