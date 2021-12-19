3 Thais test positive for Omicron upon return from Mecca

Dr Muhammad Labaiji, deputy director of Khok Pho Hospital in Pattani who had also joined the trip, said on Sunday that three Omicron infections were confirmed after 137 returnees underwent RT-PCR tests upon returning from Mecca last week.
The three patients have been transferred to Pattani’s Khok Pho Hospital, he said, adding that those not infected have completed their five-day quarantine in Phuket and will spend another 14 days in self-isolation when they return home.
Umrah, a “lesser pilgrimage” compared to Hajj, is not mandatory and usually takes up to 15 days in Mecca – Islam’s holiest city.
Related news:
Published : December 19, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 19, 2021
Published : Dec 19, 2021
Published : Dec 19, 2021
Published : Dec 19, 2021
Published : Dec 19, 2021
Published : Dec 19, 2021
Published : Dec 19, 2021
Published : Dec 19, 2021