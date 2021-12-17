Sa Kaeo beefs up border security to prevent imported Omicron cases

Khmer Times reported on Wednesday that Cambodia has detected its first case of Omicron variant on a 23-year-old local woman who returned from work in Ghana.

“The Sa Kaeo – Cambodia border is currently not open for the public yet. People from Cambodia wishing to enter Thailand via border checkpoints will need to undergo a 14-day quarantine with no exception,” he said. “After that, they must pass the RT-PCR test, which will take another 2-3 days to complete but provide a more accurate result than testing via antigen test kits (ATK).”