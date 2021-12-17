Fri, December 17, 2021

in-focus

Sa Kaeo beefs up border security to prevent imported Omicron cases

Sa Kaeo provincial authorities have been instructed to increase security measures along the border with Cambodia after the neighboring country reported first case of Omicron variant of Covid-19 earlier this week, said governor Parinya Phothisat on Thursday.

Khmer Times reported on Wednesday that Cambodia has detected its first case of Omicron variant on a 23-year-old local woman who returned from work in Ghana.

“The Sa Kaeo – Cambodia border is currently not open for the public yet. People from Cambodia wishing to enter Thailand via border checkpoints will need to undergo a 14-day quarantine with no exception,” he said. “After that, they must pass the RT-PCR test, which will take another 2-3 days to complete but provide a more accurate result than testing via antigen test kits (ATK).”

Sa Kaeo beefs up border security to prevent imported Omicron cases

Parinya added that he has instructed police officers and border patrol soldiers in the province to establish checkpoints on every route that Cambodian migrants could use to slip into Thailand, especially the routes that lead to inner provinces.

Sa Kaeo beefs up border security to prevent imported Omicron cases

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Forces General Chalermpol Srisawat said on Friday that he has appointed his deputy to visit Sa Kaeo on Sunday (December 19) to monitor the border security to prevent against the smuggling of illegal migrant workers across the border at Khok Soong district, where several cases of illegal entry have been reported in the past months.

Related News

Thailand agrees to open new border point with Cambodia

Two Nigerians caught crossing border illegally

120 Myanmar workers sent back over illegal entry

Related News

Published : December 17, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Oral antigen test kit not yet approved in Thailand: FDA

Published : Dec 17, 2021

Thailand recorded 3,537 Covid-19 cases and 41 deaths on Friday.

Published : Dec 17, 2021

Cool to cold weather in the North and Northeast, isolated heavy rains in the lower South

Published : Dec 17, 2021

Over 80,000 police officers to maintain peace, manage traffic during New Year

Published : Dec 16, 2021

Latest News

Thai K-pop sensation Lalisa Manoban named 17th most admired person in 2021

Published : Dec 17, 2021

Digital Technology – Powering a Sustainable Hydrogen Economy

Published : Dec 17, 2021

Oral antigen test kit not yet approved in Thailand: FDA

Published : Dec 17, 2021

Rising gold prices, weaker dollar strengthen baht

Published : Dec 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.