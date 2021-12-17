Sa Kaeo beefs up border security to prevent imported Omicron cases

Khmer Times reported on Wednesday that Cambodia has detected its first case of Omicron variant on a 23-year-old local woman who returned from work in Ghana.
“The Sa Kaeo – Cambodia border is currently not open for the public yet. People from Cambodia wishing to enter Thailand via border checkpoints will need to undergo a 14-day quarantine with no exception,” he said. “After that, they must pass the RT-PCR test, which will take another 2-3 days to complete but provide a more accurate result than testing via antigen test kits (ATK).”
Parinya added that he has instructed police officers and border patrol soldiers in the province to establish checkpoints on every route that Cambodian migrants could use to slip into Thailand, especially the routes that lead to inner provinces.
Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Forces General Chalermpol Srisawat said on Friday that he has appointed his deputy to visit Sa Kaeo on Sunday (December 19) to monitor the border security to prevent against the smuggling of illegal migrant workers across the border at Khok Soong district, where several cases of illegal entry have been reported in the past months.
Published : December 17, 2021
By : THE NATION
