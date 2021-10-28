120 Myanmar workers sent back over illegal entry

The regiment said the 120 had illegally entered the kingdom on misleading news spread by human traffickers that the Thai government would open registrations for work permits soon.
A human trafficking ring, which spread the false news, had transported the workers to Thailand.
The regiment had discussed the issue of illegal workers with the Myanmar attaché, who was on hand to observe the 120 being sent back to their country.
The attaché reportedly asked Myanmar to inform workers there that Thailand had not yet opened registrations for work permits and those caught entering the kingdom illegally would lose all their money given to traffickers and be jailed.
Meanwhile, the regiment said that the government and Army Chief General Narongpan Jitkaewtae had ordered it to solve the problem.
Officials from a number of government organisations aim to work together to crack down on human trafficking rings and arrest those committing offences.
Published : October 28, 2021
