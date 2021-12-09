Two Nigerians caught crossing border illegally

Both said they were 35 years old. They also said they had a store selling clothes in Phnom Penh for two years. One of them revealed that he wanted to renew his visa while the other wanted to get a new passport because he claimed he had lost it.

They said there was no Nigerian Embassy in Cambodia so they wanted to get to the embassy in Bangkok on Sukhumvit 61.

The two were screened for Covid-19, especially the new Omicron variant, and their temperature was normal.

They were sent to Ta Phraya police station for legal action. The Nigerian Embassy is being informed.