Sat, November 20, 2021

Tighter border security as Thailand slowly reopens to outside world

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered tighter border security to ensure no weapons or drugs are smuggled into Thailand, and also because he is concerned about the crisis in Myanmar.

Defence Ministry spokesman General Kongcheep Tantrawanit said on Saturday that Deputy Defence Minister General Chaichan Changmongkol met with the armed forces, police and Internal Security Operations via teleconferencing to discuss security and tackling possible Covid-19 outbreaks now that the country has reopened.

Chaichan told the meeting that the premier has ordered every force, especially border security units, to be particularly careful and intercept smugglers. He said the premier is concerned that once Thailand eases its lockdown measures, illegal border crossers may be infected with Covid-19 or may bring drugs or illegal goods into the country.

The minister added that Prayut has also ordered the forces to intercept and deal with weapon traffickers at the border. He also said that every regiment has been instructed to strictly guard its armoury and the authorities have been instructed to ensure no government officials are involved with the smuggling cartels.

 

