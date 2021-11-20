Tighter border security as Thailand slowly reopens to outside world

Chaichan told the meeting that the premier has ordered every force, especially border security units, to be particularly careful and intercept smugglers. He said the premier is concerned that once Thailand eases its lockdown measures, illegal border crossers may be infected with Covid-19 or may bring drugs or illegal goods into the country.

The minister added that Prayut has also ordered the forces to intercept and deal with weapon traffickers at the border. He also said that every regiment has been instructed to strictly guard its armoury and the authorities have been instructed to ensure no government officials are involved with the smuggling cartels.