Thu, September 30, 2021

in-focus

Tak police seize over 9,000 smuggled turtles worth up to THB1.5m

One man was duly arrested after officials at the Mae Sot wildlife checkpoint in Tak seized as many as 9,100 turtles stuffed in suitcases. The aquatic creatures were destined for customers in Bangkok.

Officers promptly nabbed the 58-year-old man named Tanong (his surname was not revealed) at 5.30pm on Monday.

Police also seized the man’s pick-up truck and eight suitcases.

In the suitcases were 9,000 red-eared sliders and 100 star tortoises, each priced between THB10,000 and THB15,000 and totally valued at THB1 million to THB1.5 million.

The seized animals will be handed over to the wildlife conservation office in Tak.

The suspect was charged with importing prohibited goods without going through customs, importing aquatic animals without any authorisation, and importing reserved animals without authorisation.

Related News

FB user lashes out at parcel shipping of living animals

Phang Nga beach sand reinforcement project a threat to endangered leatherback turtles: expert

A coral bed for turtle


Officers are gathering more evidence for further investigations by Mae Sot Police Station.

 

Tak police seize over 9,000 smuggled turtles worth up to THB1.5m
 

Published : September 30, 2021

Related News

Every effort made to protect Thailand’s historical sites from floods

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Thailand logs 11,646 new cases, 107 deaths

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Online forum releases latest on Covid-19 vaccines produced in Thailand

Published : Sep 30, 2021

National Police ex-chief under investigation in ‘Boss’ case

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Latest News

Decades-old fusion-food ‘kook’ shop overcomes series of crises to prove a scrumptious attraction

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Gold slides by THB50 in Thursday’s morning trade

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Thailand logs 11,646 new cases, 107 deaths

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Online forum releases latest on Covid-19 vaccines produced in Thailand

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.