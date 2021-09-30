Tak police seize over 9,000 smuggled turtles worth up to THB1.5m

Police also seized the man’s pick-up truck and eight suitcases.

In the suitcases were 9,000 red-eared sliders and 100 star tortoises, each priced between THB10,000 and THB15,000 and totally valued at THB1 million to THB1.5 million.

The seized animals will be handed over to the wildlife conservation office in Tak.

The suspect was charged with importing prohibited goods without going through customs, importing aquatic animals without any authorisation, and importing reserved animals without authorisation.