FB user lashes out at parcel shipping of living animals

In his post, Watchara Yokza Puriwanchana said the tortoise was tied with a tape and put inside a plant pot before sending it via courier companies, such as Kerry, SCG Express, Flash, J&T and Thailand Post.

He added that these companies do not have the policy to deliver living creatures.

"Tortoise is a living creature, not a Gashapon [capsule toy]. If you [retailers] want to sell creatures, you cannot torture them like this. It's a sin," he said.