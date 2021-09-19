Sunday, September 19, 2021

FB user lashes out at parcel shipping of living animals

A Facebook users outburst against retailers who are secretly sending real sulcata tortoise via parcel shipping went viral among netizens on Saturday.

In his post, Watchara Yokza Puriwanchana said the tortoise was tied with a tape and put inside a plant pot before sending it via courier companies, such as Kerry, SCG Express, Flash, J&T and Thailand Post.

He added that these companies do not have the policy to deliver living creatures.

"Tortoise is a living creature, not a Gashapon [capsule toy]. If you [retailers] want to sell creatures, you cannot torture them like this. It's a sin," he said.

He said tortoises must be sent by using vehicles for transporting creatures, pointing out that sending tortoises via parcel shipping may cause them to suffer from illness.

"Hence, I would like to ask people not to support retailers who send living creatures this way," he added.


