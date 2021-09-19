FB user lashes out at parcel shipping of living animals

In his post, Watchara Yokza Puriwanchana said the tortoise was tied with a tape and put inside a plant pot before sending it via courier companies, such as Kerry, SCG Express, Flash, J&T and Thailand Post.
He added that these companies do not have the policy to deliver living creatures.
"Tortoise is a living creature, not a Gashapon [capsule toy]. If you [retailers] want to sell creatures, you cannot torture them like this. It's a sin," he said.
He said tortoises must be sent by using vehicles for transporting creatures, pointing out that sending tortoises via parcel shipping may cause them to suffer from illness.
"Hence, I would like to ask people not to support retailers who send living creatures this way," he added.
Published : September 19, 2021
