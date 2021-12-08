Man, 29, arrested for allegedly making payments to human trafficking gang

On September 6, Ban Map Ammarit Police in Chumphon arrested a group of human trafficking suspects who were smuggling Myanmar workers into the country. After an investigation, police found that the traffickers were an international crime organisation, so officers gathered evidence and arrested a number of the traffickers for alleged money laundering or financial assistance.
The investigation also found that Arnas was allegedly one of the members of the human trafficking ring. He allegedly transferred wages or payments to members who were smuggling the workers.
The police tracked him down to his hideout in Narathiwat and promptly nabbed him.
Arnas insisted that he had nothing to do with the human trafficking ring but admitted that he transferred money to the group of suspects.
He said he was hired by a Thai agent who lived in Malaysia for THB1,200 to transfer THB40,000 to the group of suspects. He claimed he did not know that the money was related to human trafficking.
The police however did not believe his story and sent him off to Ban Map Ammarit Police Station so they could proceed with legal action against him.
Published : December 08, 2021
By : THE NATION
