Trafficked Thai workers set to return from Cambodia today

The 103 would be handed back to Thailand via the Thailand-Cambodia Friendship Bridge in Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district.

Cambodian officials revealed that they were helping as many as 2,000 Thais trafficked into that country.

Deputy National Police chief Pol General Roy Inkapairoj will travel by helicopter to receive the victims.

He had ordered police commissioner assistant Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakparn to contact the Cambodian side on November 17 to help 99 Thais who were tricked into working there illegally.