Trafficked Thai workers set to return from Cambodia today

They were transported to Poipet by military trucks after ten victims pleaded for help, saying they were raped in Pursat and Sihanoukville provinces, the source added.
The 103 would be handed back to Thailand via the Thailand-Cambodia Friendship Bridge in Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district.
Cambodian officials revealed that they were helping as many as 2,000 Thais trafficked into that country.
Deputy National Police chief Pol General Roy Inkapairoj will travel by helicopter to receive the victims.
He had ordered police commissioner assistant Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakparn to contact the Cambodian side on November 17 to help 99 Thais who were tricked into working there illegally.
Related News
Police bust human-trafficking gang, rescue 214 Thais forced to work in slave conditions in Cambodia
Kanchanaburi police boost patrols at Myanmar border
120 Myanmar workers sent back over illegal entry
Some 36 returned on Tuesday and another 43 were sent back earlier.
These victims said they were detained and forced to work illegally, and if they did not work they would be “harmed and sold via a Chinese website”.
Previously, 37 male and 23 female victims were rescued from online casinos in Phnom Penh and Poi Pet and sent back to Aranyaprathet, where they underwent quarantine at the Station One hotel.
Thai officials are investigating the human trafficking network to find and nab the suspects.
Published : November 24, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 24, 2021
Published : Nov 24, 2021
Published : Nov 24, 2021
Published : Nov 24, 2021
Published : Nov 24, 2021
Published : Nov 24, 2021
Published : Nov 24, 2021
Published : Nov 24, 2021