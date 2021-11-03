Kanchanaburi police boost patrols at Myanmar border

He said the police were cooperating with related agencies and local leaders to conduct patrols every 24 hours as Myanmar immigrants who enter illegally may cause the spread of Covid-19 in this country.

“We have instructed police officers to cooperate with related agencies on preventing immigrants from sneaking into the country,” Pongsakorn said. “Immigrants who have been arrested will face interrogation based on human rights principles in order to arrest human traffickers,” he said.