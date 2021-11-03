Kanchanaburi police boost patrols at Myanmar border

Pol Colonel Pongsakorn Upaphong, deputy commander-in-chief of the Kanchanaburi Provincial Police, explained that the province has 43 natural borders across five districts with steep and complex mountainous topography.
He said the police were cooperating with related agencies and local leaders to conduct patrols every 24 hours as Myanmar immigrants who enter illegally may cause the spread of Covid-19 in this country.
“We have instructed police officers to cooperate with related agencies on preventing immigrants from sneaking into the country,” Pongsakorn said. “Immigrants who have been arrested will face interrogation based on human rights principles in order to arrest human traffickers,” he said.
Pongsakorn also said the police arrested 102 immigrants – 61 men and 41 women – at the border in Kanchanaburi’s Sai Yok district on November 1.
“The immigrants said that most of them would go to work in Samut Sakhon initially, while others would head off to seek jobs in Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi,” Pongsakorn said.
“Some of immigrants were knowledgeable in natural borders as they had worked in Thailand before,” he added.
Published : November 03, 2021
By : THE NATION
