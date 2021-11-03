Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Kanchanaburi police boost patrols at Myanmar border

The police have tightened border patrols to prevent Myanmar immigrants from sneaking into Thailand, Provincial Police Region 7 said.

Pol Colonel Pongsakorn Upaphong, deputy commander-in-chief of the Kanchanaburi Provincial Police, explained that the province has 43 natural borders across five districts with steep and complex mountainous topography.

He said the police were cooperating with related agencies and local leaders to conduct patrols every 24 hours as Myanmar immigrants who enter illegally may cause the spread of Covid-19 in this country.

“We have instructed police officers to cooperate with related agencies on preventing immigrants from sneaking into the country,” Pongsakorn said. “Immigrants who have been arrested will face interrogation based on human rights principles in order to arrest human traffickers,” he said.

Pongsakorn also said the police arrested 102 immigrants – 61 men and 41 women – at the border in Kanchanaburi’s Sai Yok district on November 1.

“The immigrants said that most of them would go to work in Samut Sakhon initially, while others would head off to seek jobs in Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi,” Pongsakorn said.

“Some of immigrants were knowledgeable in natural borders as they had worked in Thailand before,” he added.

Related News

Published : November 03, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.