5.8-magnitude quake in Laos shakes provinces in Thailand’s North, Northeast

The epicentre was the Dien Bien Phu fault zone at 19.45 degrees latitude and 101.37 degrees longitude East and 10 kilometres deep. This is about 20km from Nan’s Chaloem Phrakiat district.
A tremor was reportedly felt at 4.06am in the provinces of Nan, Loei, Khon Kaen, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phrae, Phayao, Uttaradit and Udon Thani.
Two more earthquakes at the same epicentre were reported at 4.12am and 5.35am measuring 3.5 and 2.4 magnitude, respectively.
No damage or injuries were reported as of press time.
Published : December 20, 2021
By : THE NATION
