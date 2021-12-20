5.8-magnitude quake in Laos shakes provinces in Thailand’s North, Northeast

A tremor was reportedly felt at 4.06am in the provinces of Nan, Loei, Khon Kaen, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phrae, Phayao, Uttaradit and Udon Thani.

Two more earthquakes at the same epicentre were reported at 4.12am and 5.35am measuring 3.5 and 2.4 magnitude, respectively.

No damage or injuries were reported as of press time.

