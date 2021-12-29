This week will be a severity indicator of Omicron outbreaks: lecturer

He said two face masks – a medical face mask and a cloth one – should be worn at all times while each person needs to strictly follow the social distancing rule of at least a metre.

He also said public transportation and group gatherings should be avoided.

Thira said New Year celebrations should be held only within family, with separate sets of food and utensils.

He urged those with signs of Covid-19 symptoms to get tested immediately.

Thira pointed out that a booster dose was the key factor in reducing the severity and spread of Omicron. But follow-up studies are required in order to specify the exact frequency of the vaccination, he added in his post.

