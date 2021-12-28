Tue, January 11, 2022

life

Omicron will explode in Thailand soon, warns infectious diseases expert

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Omicron will explode in Thailand so...

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Dr Teerawat Hemachuta, head of Chulalongkorn University’s Information Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases, declared that nearly everybody will pick up an Omicron infection.

The reasons behind this declaration are:

• The efficacy of vaccines will drop by 40 per cent after three months, even with the most effective ones like Pfizer and Moderna.

• Those who are yet to be vaccinated will be prime candidates for infection.

• Without booster shots, cases can suddenly surge from 10,000 to 100,000 to even 1 million. This will include people who have not been vaccinated or the vulnerable.

• Symptoms will be mild for people who have been vaccinated or have been infected by the novel coronavirus before, except those in vulnerable groups.

Related News

Top virologist predicts surge in Omicron infections soon

Top virologist answers questions about Omicron

Get your third jab for extra protection, urges virologist

 


• The best way to administer the vaccine with the least side effects is to deliver a small dose via intradermal injection.

• Fah Talai Jone, Ivermectin, Fluvoxamine and Fluoxetine may be as effective as vaccines to treat people in the first phase of the infection.

Related News

Published : December 28, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thai football star Chanathip joins Japanese champions for record fee

Published : Jan 11, 2022

BlackPink’s Lalisa breaks 400 million record – twice

Published : Jan 11, 2022

Djokovic wins visa appeal but Australian Open berth still in doubt

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Omicron numbers may be far higher, says virologist

Published : Jan 08, 2022

Latest News

Thai citizenship applicants must now pass language test

Published : Jan 11, 2022

Phuket adds 300 hotel quarantine rooms as infections rise

Published : Jan 11, 2022

THB18 billion set aside for 9 mega Bangkok projects

Published : Jan 11, 2022

Cabinet extends paid maternity leave for civil servants

Published : Jan 11, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.