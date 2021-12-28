Omicron will explode in Thailand soon, warns infectious diseases expert

The reasons behind this declaration are:

• The efficacy of vaccines will drop by 40 per cent after three months, even with the most effective ones like Pfizer and Moderna.

• Those who are yet to be vaccinated will be prime candidates for infection.

• Without booster shots, cases can suddenly surge from 10,000 to 100,000 to even 1 million. This will include people who have not been vaccinated or the vulnerable.

• Symptoms will be mild for people who have been vaccinated or have been infected by the novel coronavirus before, except those in vulnerable groups.