Omicron will explode in Thailand soon, warns infectious diseases expert

The reasons behind this declaration are:
• The efficacy of vaccines will drop by 40 per cent after three months, even with the most effective ones like Pfizer and Moderna.
• Those who are yet to be vaccinated will be prime candidates for infection.
• Without booster shots, cases can suddenly surge from 10,000 to 100,000 to even 1 million. This will include people who have not been vaccinated or the vulnerable.
• Symptoms will be mild for people who have been vaccinated or have been infected by the novel coronavirus before, except those in vulnerable groups.
• The best way to administer the vaccine with the least side effects is to deliver a small dose via intradermal injection.
• Fah Talai Jone, Ivermectin, Fluvoxamine and Fluoxetine may be as effective as vaccines to treat people in the first phase of the infection.
Published : December 28, 2021
By : THE NATION
