Get your third jab for extra protection, urges virologist

He added that people who have received two Sinovac shots and followed up with an AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna booster will have the same immunity as people who have received two jabs of AstraZeneca and then a third shot of either Pfizer or Moderna.

He added that even half a dose of Moderna provides enough immunity.

However, the virologist said this was a basic study and that we need to wait for the results of a study into neutralising antibodies that work against Omicron and Delta.

Yong added that people in the US and UK were being given half a dose of Moderna if their first two doses were AstraZeneca.