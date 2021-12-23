Tue, January 11, 2022

life

Covid likely to spread quickly as it mutates, take precaution, advises Dr Yong

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Covid likely to spread quickly as i...

Covid-19 is likely to spread quickly as the virus mutates, expert virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

He said a factor proving the virus is spreading quickly is that most patients are young people who develop mild or no symptoms.

He went on to say that the death rate due to Covid-19 has dropped from 5 per cent to less than 2 per cent. The death rate in Thailand is about 0.9 per cent, he wrote.

“As Covid-19 patients develop mild or no symptoms, they can spread the virus quickly,” he said. “Foreign travellers [who are infected and] who enter the kingdom may not show any symptoms, so they are ready to spread the virus anytime,” he warned.

Yong wrote that temperature screening, tracking people who were in contact with Covid-19 patients and checking patients’ timelines are not enough to detect the virus.

He advised people to strictly comply with preventive measures as others close to them may be infected with Covid-19.

Realted stories:

Related News

Published : December 23, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thai football star Chanathip joins Japanese champions for record fee

Published : Jan 11, 2022

BlackPink’s Lalisa breaks 400 million record – twice

Published : Jan 11, 2022

Djokovic wins visa appeal but Australian Open berth still in doubt

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Omicron numbers may be far higher, says virologist

Published : Jan 08, 2022

Latest News

Thai citizenship applicants must now pass language test

Published : Jan 11, 2022

Phuket adds 300 hotel quarantine rooms as infections rise

Published : Jan 11, 2022

THB18 billion set aside for 9 mega Bangkok projects

Published : Jan 11, 2022

Cabinet extends paid maternity leave for civil servants

Published : Jan 11, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.