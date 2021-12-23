Covid likely to spread quickly as it mutates, take precaution, advises Dr Yong

He went on to say that the death rate due to Covid-19 has dropped from 5 per cent to less than 2 per cent. The death rate in Thailand is about 0.9 per cent, he wrote.

“As Covid-19 patients develop mild or no symptoms, they can spread the virus quickly,” he said. “Foreign travellers [who are infected and] who enter the kingdom may not show any symptoms, so they are ready to spread the virus anytime,” he warned.