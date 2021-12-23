Covid likely to spread quickly as it mutates, take precaution, advises Dr Yong

He said a factor proving the virus is spreading quickly is that most patients are young people who develop mild or no symptoms.
He went on to say that the death rate due to Covid-19 has dropped from 5 per cent to less than 2 per cent. The death rate in Thailand is about 0.9 per cent, he wrote.
“As Covid-19 patients develop mild or no symptoms, they can spread the virus quickly,” he said. “Foreign travellers [who are infected and] who enter the kingdom may not show any symptoms, so they are ready to spread the virus anytime,” he warned.
Yong wrote that temperature screening, tracking people who were in contact with Covid-19 patients and checking patients’ timelines are not enough to detect the virus.
He advised people to strictly comply with preventive measures as others close to them may be infected with Covid-19.
Published : December 23, 2021
By : THE NATION
