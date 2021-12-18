Top Thai virologist extols virtues of Covid-19 vaccine combos

He said he was worried that Thais were wasting their time arguing while researchers in the rest of the world are working on setting a standard.

He cited the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s paper “Interim recommendations for heterologous COVID-19 vaccine schedules” published as an “Interim guidance” on Thursday.

In the paper, WHO recommends the administration of combined vaccines and cites the inactivated-viral vector or inactivated-mRNA vaccine combinations used in Thailand.

WHO has recommended that countries adjust their vaccine rollout based on the availability of vaccines.