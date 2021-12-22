Expert warns Omicron will spread in Thailand, calls for booster jabs, mandatory quarantine for tourists

He said Omicron came into Thailand quickly because foreign travellers, especially those under the Test & Go scheme, did not undergo quarantine. It was difficult to keep Omicron at bay because the variant could be in the incubation period or travellers might be infected mid-way.

Yong said Thailand must use quarantine for 7, 10, or 14 days again to prevent Omicron from spreading.

He advised the government to also suspend some activities or reduce the number of people travelling during the New Year.

He said the Omicron situation will affect the economy if it is widespread.

