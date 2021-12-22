Expert warns Omicron will spread in Thailand, calls for booster jabs, mandatory quarantine for tourists

Yong said he wants public health authorities to administer the third dose of vaccine to as many people as possible because two doses are just not enough to prevent Omicron.
He said Omicron came into Thailand quickly because foreign travellers, especially those under the Test & Go scheme, did not undergo quarantine. It was difficult to keep Omicron at bay because the variant could be in the incubation period or travellers might be infected mid-way.
Yong said Thailand must use quarantine for 7, 10, or 14 days again to prevent Omicron from spreading.
He advised the government to also suspend some activities or reduce the number of people travelling during the New Year.
He said the Omicron situation will affect the economy if it is widespread.
Related News
Chula medical expert raises alarm over Omicron, advises people to stay in
Top Thai virologist extols virtues of Covid-19 vaccine combos
Turmeric, balanced diet can help ease vaccine side-effects, advises doctor
Yong also wrote that Thailand must realise, just like Europe and America, that it cannot fully control the variant and some countries have had to close.
The decision will be up to administrators to find a balance between safety and the economy, the virologist wrote. They must decide as quickly as possible before Omicron spreads across Thailand, he advised.
Published : December 22, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 11, 2022
Published : Jan 11, 2022
Published : Jan 10, 2022
Published : Jan 08, 2022
Published : Jan 11, 2022
Published : Jan 11, 2022
Published : Jan 11, 2022
Published : Jan 11, 2022