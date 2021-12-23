Three Sinovac jabs provide 94% immunity against Omicron, doctor claims citing study

He also cited data from Pfizer, saying two Pfizer jabs provided just 33 per cent immunity against Omicron, but this immunity would increase to around 90 per cent after the third Pfizer jab.

“A recent study showed that two Sinovac jabs gave 35 per cent immunity against Omicron, but the immunity increases to around 94 per cent after receiving the third Sinovac jab. The immunity generated from three Sinovac jabs is equal to three Pfizer jabs,” he said.

“Therefore, the Sinovac vaccine is another interesting option to deal with Omicron when the development of new vaccines is not yet completed.”