CCSA pinpoints 4 Omicron clusters in Thailand

“The first cluster was reported by Nonthaburi Public Health Office and is connected to Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Ratchasima and Bangkok,” CCSA deputy spokesperson Dr Sumanee Watcharasin said on Monday.

“This group comprises 31 people who had visited Saudi Arabia for religious reasons in early December. They returned to Thailand on December 15, and 14 of them tested positive. Two days later four more people were confirmed infected,” said Sumanee, who is also director of Risk Communication and Health Behaviour Development Office at Department of Disease Control.

“Six of the 14 have been infected with the Omicron variant, while eight have picked up the Delta variant. The remaining four are awaiting lab results,” she added.

The second cluster is a Columbian man and his Thai wife landing in Thailand from Nigeria on November 26, before flights from southern African countries were prohibited. They entered under the Phuket Sandbox scheme and tested positive for Omicron on December 10. One person who was in close contact with them is at high risk, though 89 others are at low risk. However, all 90 have been put under quarantine.