Mon, December 20, 2021

Anutin mulls cancelling Test & Go scheme for tourists

While speaking at the “Inside Thailand” television show on Monday, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he was thinking about cancelling the “Test & Go” scheme for Thai and foreign travellers and bringing back state quarantine.

He said the Public Health Ministry will propose this to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) soon because the Omicron situation is worsening. He also pointed out that many countries have already cancelled their New Year countdown celebrations due to this highly transmissible variant.

Meanwhile, 63 Omicron cases have been found in Thailand with 20 other cases awaiting results. Anutin said it was necessary to change the entry policy to make preparations for a possible outbreak.

He also said that one Omicron case may have been locally transmitted, as the patient has not travelled outside of Thailand. It is believed she was infected by her husband who is a pilot. The case is being investigated.

Published : December 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

