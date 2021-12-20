Anutin mulls cancelling Test & Go scheme for tourists

He said the Public Health Ministry will propose this to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) soon because the Omicron situation is worsening. He also pointed out that many countries have already cancelled their New Year countdown celebrations due to this highly transmissible variant.
Meanwhile, 63 Omicron cases have been found in Thailand with 20 other cases awaiting results. Anutin said it was necessary to change the entry policy to make preparations for a possible outbreak.
He also said that one Omicron case may have been locally transmitted, as the patient has not travelled outside of Thailand. It is believed she was infected by her husband who is a pilot. The case is being investigated.
Published : December 20, 2021
By : THE NATION
