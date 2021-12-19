Pfizer jabs provide very little protection against Omicron, says doctor

Dr Chalermchai also cited a recent study conducted by the South Africa Medical Research Council and the Discovery Health insurance firm. The study was conducted on 78,000 people in South Africa and found that Omicron is resistant to two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The study found that two shots of the mRNA vaccine provide only 33 per cent protection, while they are 80 per cent effective against the Delta variant. Also, hospitalisation prevention rates stand at 70 per cent for Omicron and 93 per cent for Delta.

The study did not provide information about the Moderna vaccine, which is also developed using mRNA technology.

Dr Chalermchai added that the Sinovac inactivated vaccine is also found to be less effective against the new variant.

