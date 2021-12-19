Sun, December 19, 2021

Pfizer jabs provide very little protection against Omicron, says doctor

Studies have found that two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will only provide 50 per cent protection from the Omicron variant compared to the Delta variant, Dr Chalermchai Boonyaleepun, vice chairman of the Public Health Commission posted on his Facebook on Saturday.

“Omicron is the most heavily mutated variant of the Covid-19 virus, with more than 60 mutations altogether and up to 32 mutations in one spike alone. The new variant hits on three fronts, transmissibility, severity of symptoms and resistance to vaccines, which is the main concern across the globe,” the post read.

Dr Chalermchai also cited a recent study conducted by the South Africa Medical Research Council and the Discovery Health insurance firm. The study was conducted on 78,000 people in South Africa and found that Omicron is resistant to two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The study found that two shots of the mRNA vaccine provide only 33 per cent protection, while they are 80 per cent effective against the Delta variant. Also, hospitalisation prevention rates stand at 70 per cent for Omicron and 93 per cent for Delta.

The study did not provide information about the Moderna vaccine, which is also developed using mRNA technology.

Dr Chalermchai added that the Sinovac inactivated vaccine is also found to be less effective against the new variant.

Published : December 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

