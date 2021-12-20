Anutin explains his Covid-19 is ‘weak’ comment

Anutin’s remark made earlier this month sparked widespread criticism that the authorities were being overconfident now that the rate of infections is dropping. Some social media users slammed Anutin for downplaying a disease that has killed more than 20,000 people in Thailand so far.

“It’s clear that Thai people nowadays have a better understanding of the new coronavirus,” Anutin said. “Most people are also willing to comply with disease-control measures announced by the Public Health Ministry, which has resulted in Thailand only having a 2.2 per cent infection rate.

“When I said the Covid-19 virus is weak, I meant that it is a manageable disease once we understand its nature and how to protect ourselves, like wearing masks, keeping a distance and washing our hands regularly,” he said.