Thailand urged to build up immunity against Covid for vulnerable groups

Related News

Police warn against fake Covid vaccination certificates

Six-month interval between prime, booster jabs necessary for high immunity: Yong

Safety instructions for public, event organisers for New Year celebrations

The Royal College of Physicians of Thailand has announced guidelines in administering Covid-19 vaccines to vulnerable groups and patients with weak immunity:

1. Those who have received two doses of Sinovac or Sinopharm should wait for a month after their latest dose to receive as many as three mRNA doses, with a one-month interval between each dose.

2. Those who have been administered two doses of Astra Zeneca, Pfizer or Moderna should wait for a month after their latest dose to receive two doses of mRNA vaccine, with a one-month gap between each dose.

3. Those who have been administered a combination of vaccines should wait for a month after their latest dose to receive two doses of mRNA vaccine, with a one-month interval between each dose.

The college also provided guidelines on vaccines for patients with weak immunity who have been infected with Covid-19:

1. Patients who have been administered two doses of Sinovac or Sinopharm should wait for a month after they have been infected and receive two doses of mRNA vaccine, with an interval of one month between each dose.

2. Patients who have been administered two doses of Astra Zeneca, Pfizer or Moderna should wait for a month after they have been infected and receive a dose of mRNA vaccine.

3. Patients who have been administered a combination of vaccines should wait for a month after being infected and receive a dose of mRNA vaccine.

Patients can ask their doctors for vaccines as the Royal College of Physicians of Thailand is cooperating with the Department of Disease Control to distribute vaccines to these groups.