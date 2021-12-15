Safety instructions for public, event organisers for New Year celebrations

2. Improve Covid-Free Setting for audiences:

• Attendees must register and present their vaccination certificates or antigen test results within 72 hours except for children under 12 years old.

• Must follow UP-DMHTA measures.

3. Improve Covid-Free Environment

• Events must be held in open spaces with strict entry regulations.

• Tickets should be sold in advance with a queue system.

• The number of attendees must be limited to one person per four square metres and a sign must show the number of the audience.

• Dancing or carrying out activities together should be prohibited.

• Contact points must be cleaned every 1-2 hours.

• The audience should be kept at least five metres away from the stage.

Furthermore, event organisers must strictly follow the measures by registering and carrying out evaluations via the Thai Stop Covid 2Plus (TSC 2+) platform.