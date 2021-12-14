Govt greenlights five booze-free countdown events

The “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022” will be held at Royal Park Rajapruek in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima City Hall, Moonlight Beach in Rayong, Ayutthaya’s Wat Phra Ram and Saphan Hin Beach in Phuket, she said.
“Apart from these five spots, 44 other provinces will also be holding countdown events under disease control measures set by the Public Health Ministry.
“The Tourism Authority of Thailand [TAT] will also be holding a variety of events at these places from December 27 to 30. The events will run from 4pm to 11pm,” Ratchada said. “These include art and cultural performances, concerts by Thai and foreign musicians, traditional food festivals, and light and firework shows.”
TAT expects some 15,000 visitors to show up at each location.
“Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has said all events be held under the new normal standards, namely Covid Free Setting and TAT’s Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration standard or SHA to keep participants safe from Covid-19,” she added. “Eventgoers must be fully vaccinated or test negative via ATK before entering the fair. Alcohol hand sanitisers will be provided in the event areas, while social distancing practice will be enforced along with mandatory facemasks.”
No alcoholic beverages will be allowed at the countdown events, insisted Ratchada.
Published : December 14, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 14, 2021
Published : Dec 14, 2021
Published : Dec 14, 2021
Published : Dec 14, 2021
Published : Dec 14, 2021
Published : Dec 14, 2021
Published : Dec 14, 2021
Published : Dec 14, 2021