Govt greenlights five booze-free countdown events

The “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022” will be held at Royal Park Rajapruek in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima City Hall, Moonlight Beach in Rayong, Ayutthaya’s Wat Phra Ram and Saphan Hin Beach in Phuket, she said.

“Apart from these five spots, 44 other provinces will also be holding countdown events under disease control measures set by the Public Health Ministry.

“The Tourism Authority of Thailand [TAT] will also be holding a variety of events at these places from December 27 to 30. The events will run from 4pm to 11pm,” Ratchada said. “These include art and cultural performances, concerts by Thai and foreign musicians, traditional food festivals, and light and firework shows.”

TAT expects some 15,000 visitors to show up at each location.