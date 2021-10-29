Phuket NY countdown to go ahead despite rejection by Lisa Blackpink

Lalisa is the only Thai member of the K-pop band, Blackpink.
“We hope we can still work with Lisa in the future,” he said. “As for the world-class tenor Andrea Bocelli, negotiations are ongoing.
“TAT will invite local singers and celebrities to lead the Phuket New Year countdown instead,” he added.
“We are also planning to hold the ‘Reopen Thailand: Culture and Tourism Festival’ in the 17 ‘blue zone’ provinces that will be opened to vaccinated foreign tourists from November 1.”
Yuthasak explained that the festival is being launched to promote local culture, food, handicrafts and tourist attractions to help stimulate the tourism industry that has been hurt badly by the Covid-19 crisis.
Meanwhile, a source from the Government House said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was disappointed that YG Entertainment had turned down TAT’s invitation, but said “it’s understandable as she is extremely popular and may have already been booked by others”.
Prayut added that the Phuket countdown should feature performers known internationally as the sandbox scheme is aimed at attracting foreign tourists.
“However, I have instructed TAT to add shows that highlight culture from all five regions of the country to promote tourism in other provinces,” he was quoted as saying.
Published : October 29, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 29, 2021
Published : Oct 29, 2021
Published : Oct 29, 2021
Published : Oct 29, 2021
Published : Oct 29, 2021
Published : Oct 29, 2021
Published : Oct 29, 2021
Published : Oct 29, 2021