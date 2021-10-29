Fri, October 29, 2021

in-focus

Phuket NY countdown to go ahead despite rejection by Lisa Blackpink

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Yuthasak Supasorn said on Thursday that he respected YG Entertainment’s decision to reject his invitation and not let K-pop star Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban lead the New Year countdown in Phuket.

Lalisa is the only Thai member of the K-pop band, Blackpink.

“We hope we can still work with Lisa in the future,” he said. “As for the world-class tenor Andrea Bocelli, negotiations are ongoing.

“TAT will invite local singers and celebrities to lead the Phuket New Year countdown instead,” he added.

“We are also planning to hold the ‘Reopen Thailand: Culture and Tourism Festival’ in the 17 ‘blue zone’ provinces that will be opened to vaccinated foreign tourists from November 1.”

Phuket NY countdown to go ahead despite rejection by Lisa Blackpink

Yuthasak explained that the festival is being launched to promote local culture, food, handicrafts and tourist attractions to help stimulate the tourism industry that has been hurt badly by the Covid-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, a source from the Government House said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was disappointed that YG Entertainment had turned down TAT’s invitation, but said “it’s understandable as she is extremely popular and may have already been booked by others”.

Prayut added that the Phuket countdown should feature performers known internationally as the sandbox scheme is aimed at attracting foreign tourists.

“However, I have instructed TAT to add shows that highlight culture from all five regions of the country to promote tourism in other provinces,” he was quoted as saying.

Related Stories

TAT seeking Lisa for Phuket NY countdown

Lalisa not to grace Phuket’s New Year countdown after all

Ministry seeks Bt100-million budget to hire Lalisa, others for grand NY countdown

Related News

Published : October 29, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thailand International Boat Show to kick-start luxury tourism revival

Published : Oct 29, 2021

Restaurants can finally serve booze, but only in Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga

Published : Oct 29, 2021

Small aircraft cuts man in half in freak accident in Lamphun

Published : Oct 29, 2021

How to protect your facebook account

Published : Oct 29, 2021

Latest News

AIS and Palo Alto Networks Announce MSSP Partnership

Published : Oct 29, 2021

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited (BTS Group) expands its MOVE Network

Published : Oct 29, 2021

Buriram United all set for battle against Muang Thong United this weekend

Published : Oct 29, 2021

Thailand International Boat Show to kick-start luxury tourism revival

Published : Oct 29, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.