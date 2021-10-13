TAT seeking Lisa for Phuket NY countdown

Lisa is the only Thai member of world-renowned South Korean K-pop girl band BlackPink.

Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the idea struck TAT in late September, when the K-pop singer became the talk of the town after she gained added stardom following the release of her first solo track “Lalisa”, which has earned her widespread plaudits.

Yuthasak pointed out that an appearance by Lisa could draw tourists from around the world to Phuket, especially BlackPink fans and admirers, so-called “Blink”.

Last week, the Guinness Book of World Records announced that the music video Lalisa broke the world record held until then by singer Taylor Swift for the number of YouTube views in a mere 24 hours.