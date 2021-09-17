Friday, September 17, 2021

in-focus

Blackpink’s Lisa making big plans for Buri Ram

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Blackpink’s Lisa making big plans f...

Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, the only Thai member of the K-Pop girl band Blackpink, said she wants to improve the education standards of children in her home province of Buri Ram.

In an interview with the Korea Times on Thursday, the popstar voiced interest in launching an international cultural exchange programme with help from the Korea Foundation.

The foundation is building a cultural compound at the Non Suwan Phittayakhom School in Buri Ram this year and is also planning to set up a K-pop dance academy staffed by local teachers.

The all-girl group was launched in 2016 by YG Entertainment and was the first Korean band to enter and top Billboard’s Emerging Artists’ chart.

Related News

Govt Facebook page says sorry to pop star Lisa after posting controversial cartoon

Buri Ram street pork ball fest set to hit the road as Lisa says she’d love some

Vignette of Phanom Rung temple in ‘LALISA’ has Blackpink fans flocking to Buri Ram

Published : September 17, 2021

Related News

Dumped industrial chemicals poison Lopburi water supply

Published : September 17, 2021

Plan to reopen Bangkok on Oct 1 not yet approved: CCSA

Published : September 17, 2021

Giant Bangkok drainage tunnel almost 90% complete

Published : September 17, 2021

Japanese man jumps to his death in Bangkok after catching Covid

Published : September 17, 2021

Latest News

Blackpink’s Lisa making big plans for Buri Ram

Published : September 17, 2021

Message of encouragement for students quarantined in school

Published : September 17, 2021

SET Index suffers end-of-week dip after two days of gains

Published : September 17, 2021

Dumped industrial chemicals poison Lopburi water supply

Published : September 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.