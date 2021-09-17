Blackpink’s Lisa making big plans for Buri Ram

In an interview with the Korea Times on Thursday, the popstar voiced interest in launching an international cultural exchange programme with help from the Korea Foundation.

The foundation is building a cultural compound at the Non Suwan Phittayakhom School in Buri Ram this year and is also planning to set up a K-pop dance academy staffed by local teachers.

The all-girl group was launched in 2016 by YG Entertainment and was the first Korean band to enter and top Billboard’s Emerging Artists’ chart.