Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Thai Blackpink member Lisa’s ‘Lalisa’ single breaks world records

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Thai Blackpink member Lisa’s ‘Lalis...

The latest single delivered by Blackpink’s only Thai member, Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, has broken a world record in the number of views it gained in 24 hours, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The single “Lalisa” won 73.6 million views in 24 hours when it was released via YouTube on September 10, surpassing Taylor Swift’s “Me!”, which gained 65.2 million views on the day it was released in April 2019.

Earlier this year, Blackpink member Roseanne “Rosé” Parks became the first K-pop solo artist to reach No 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

 

Related News

Thai netizens have a lot to say about new music video Lalisa

Buri Ram thanks Lisa for promoting tourist attraction in music video

How talk-show host Moddum accidentally sparks a battle online

Published : October 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Rice Growers Association urges govt to reveal 1st installment price forthwith

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Rice Growers Association urges govt to reveal 1st installment price forthwith

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.