Thai Blackpink member Lisa’s ‘Lalisa’ single breaks world records

The single “Lalisa” won 73.6 million views in 24 hours when it was released via YouTube on September 10, surpassing Taylor Swift’s “Me!”, which gained 65.2 million views on the day it was released in April 2019.

Earlier this year, Blackpink member Roseanne “Rosé” Parks became the first K-pop solo artist to reach No 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.