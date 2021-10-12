Thailand must cash in on soft power of stars like Blackpink’s Lalisa, FTI chief advises

Lalisa’s eponymously named first solo single won a record-breaking 73.6 million views in 24 hours when it was released via YouTube on September 10. It even surpassed Taylor Swift’s “Me!” which gained 65.2 million views on the day it was released in April 2019.

Meanwhile, Rida Srilomsak, president of FTI’s creative industry and handicraft group, pointed out that the government’s promotional campaigns on Thai handicrafts are usually a hit and miss.

“The government has been using yakshas [mythological guardian giants] and tuk tuks as mascots for tourism for years now. These do not promote Thai handicrafts among foreign audiences,” she said. “The ministries of Culture and Tourism and Sports must adjust their strategies and keep up with international trends. Apart from using famous artists like Lisa as brand ambassadors, we should also use online channels to deliver Thai handicraft products to target groups.”

