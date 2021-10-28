Lalisa not to grace Phuket’s New Year countdown after all

Earlier, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), with the private sector, had hoped to have Lisa grace Phuket’s New Year countdown event in a move to promote the province as a "world-class destination".

Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the idea struck TAT in late September, when the K-pop singer became the talk of the town after she gained added stardom following the release of her first solo video track “Lalisa”, which broke the Guinness record for the number of daily views and went on to earn her widespread fame and plaudits.

Yuthasak pointed out that an appearance by Lisa could draw tourists from around the world to Phuket, especially BlackPink fans and admirers who make up the so-called “Blink” universe.