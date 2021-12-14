Over 50 million people got at least 1 jab, says Anutin, warns against fake vaccination certs

As of Tuesday, 97,893,176 doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Thailand, including 140,461 jabs on the day itself. Of the total doses administered, 50,012,231 people received their first dose, 43,572,451 their second dose, 4,266,735 their third dose, and 41,759 their fourth jab.
The Public Health Ministry has reduced the interval for the booster dose after the second jab, so those who received their second jab between August and September will be eligible for a booster this month.
He also advised people to not be duped into paying for fake vaccination certificates.
“Other than being dangerous for you and those around you, it is also an illegal act, punishable with imprisonment. The actual vaccination certificate has a QR code indicating the recipient’s name, date, place and provider of the jab as well as the vaccine’s brand and bottle number. These details can prove whether a certificate is real or fake.
“So, I urge you to not become victims and report to the police if you come upon people offering such services,” the minister said.
Published : December 14, 2021
By : THE NATION
