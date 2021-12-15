Wed, December 15, 2021

in-focus

DDC keeping close eye on Omicron after UK reports first death

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) is continuing to follow the Omicron situation closely after the first death related to the new Covid-19 variant was reported in the United Kingdom, DDC Epidemiology Bureau chief Dr Jakrat Phittayawong-anon said on Tuesday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that at least one person had died in the country after contracting Omicron, the first publicly confirmed death globally from the swiftly spreading strain.

According to Reuters, Britain gave no details on the death, other than that the person had been diagnosed in hospital. It was not clear if the patient had been vaccinated or had underlying health issues.

“We still need to collect more data regarding the Omicron variant as the samples of cases are still low,” said Jakrat. “However, it is a Covid-19 variant just like Alpha and Delta that we already know about. The differences between these variants might include the speed at which it spreads, the severity of symptoms and the mortality rate.”

Jakrat said the DDC has been keeping a close eye on Omicron since it was first discovered in late November overseas and subsequently in Thailand, with the first case reported on December 3 – a foreigner who arrived from Spain.

As of Tuesday, eight Omicron cases have been confirmed in Thailand, half of them Thais while the others are two Americans, one British and one Belarusian national.

“We are following the latest updates both globally and domestically and are prepared to increase disease control measures accordingly,” he said.

“In the meantime, Thailand will continue to use strict screening measures for all foreign visitors. If they are found to be infected, they will be immediately tested to determine which variant they are carrying,” he added.

Related News

8 Omicron cases confirmed in Thailand

Two more Omicron cases in Thailand

Omicron variant dents vaccine protection in Oxford study

Related News

Published : December 15, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Memorial Hospital Sirindhorn Rayong administering Pfizer doses until Friday

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Chiang Mai set to introduce Safe Traffic Week campaign, strict security at mountain attractions

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Police nab leader of escaped inmates

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Thai Hom Mali rice bags World’s Best Rice Award for second consecutive year

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Latest News

U.S. COVID-19 death toll tops 800,000

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Pfizer confirms high efficacy of COVID-19 antiviral pill

Published : Dec 15, 2021

WMO reports record high temperature in Arctic region

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Memorial Hospital Sirindhorn Rayong administering Pfizer doses until Friday

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.