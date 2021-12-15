DDC keeping close eye on Omicron after UK reports first death

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that at least one person had died in the country after contracting Omicron, the first publicly confirmed death globally from the swiftly spreading strain.

According to Reuters, Britain gave no details on the death, other than that the person had been diagnosed in hospital. It was not clear if the patient had been vaccinated or had underlying health issues.

“We still need to collect more data regarding the Omicron variant as the samples of cases are still low,” said Jakrat. “However, it is a Covid-19 variant just like Alpha and Delta that we already know about. The differences between these variants might include the speed at which it spreads, the severity of symptoms and the mortality rate.”