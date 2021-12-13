Mon, December 13, 2021

8 Omicron cases confirmed in Thailand

The Public Health Ministry said on Monday that there are eight Omicron cases in Thailand, with three samples awaiting confirmation.

Dr Suppakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, said the new infections had been brought into the country from overseas.

He also said that no infections from hybrid variants have been detected in Thailand so far. Dr Suppakit added that the spread of the Delta variant also appears to have slowed down in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, the eight confirmed Omicron cases between December 1 and 11 are:

• American man, 35, tests positive under Test & Go scheme upon arrival in Bangkok from Spain.

• Thai woman, 46, tests positive under Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) after landing in Bangkok from Nigeria.

• Thai woman, 36, tests positive under ASQ after arriving in Bangkok from Nigeria.

• Thai man, 39, tests positive upon arrival from Nigeria under the Bangkok sandbox scheme.

• American man, 40, tests positive under Test & Go measure after arriving in Bangkok from South Korea.

• Belarusian man, 51, tests positive under Test & Go measure in Bangkok upon arrival from the United Arab Emirates.

• British man, 51, tests positive via Test & Go scheme in Chonburi after arrival from the UK.

• Thai man, 37, tests positive at ASQ facility in Nonthaburi after arrival from Nonthaburi.

 

The three cases still pending confirmation are:

• Thai man, 41, detected via Bangkok sandbox scheme upon arrival from Congo.

• Columbian man, 62, tests upon arrival from Nigeria via the Bangkok sandbox scheme.

• British man, 31, tests positive via Test & Go measure upon entering Bangkok from the UK.

Published : December 13, 2021

By : THE NATION

