Mon, December 13, 2021

Thailand may have its fourth Omicron case

A Thai man who recently returned from Congo may be Thailand’s fourth Omicron case, the Public Health Ministry said on Sunday, adding that no infections have been found among people who may have been in contact with the patients.

So far, three people in Thailand have tested positive for the new variant, with one potential case, the ministry said.

The three cases include an American businessman who travelled from Spain and two Thai women who had returned from Nigeria.

The Thai man who returned from Congo tested positive for Covid-19 and his sample is being tested to see if he may have contracted Omicron.

The Public Health Ministry said that as of Friday, there were some 3,000 Omicron patients worldwide, which is a minute percentage of the global population. The countries with the highest number of Omicron cases are South Africa, the UK, Germany and the US.

The ministry has advised people not to panic over the new variant as nobody who has come in contact with the Omicron patients has been infected.

Published : December 13, 2021

By : THE NATION

