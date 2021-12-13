Thailand may have its fourth Omicron case

The Thai man who returned from Congo tested positive for Covid-19 and his sample is being tested to see if he may have contracted Omicron.

The Public Health Ministry said that as of Friday, there were some 3,000 Omicron patients worldwide, which is a minute percentage of the global population. The countries with the highest number of Omicron cases are South Africa, the UK, Germany and the US.

The ministry has advised people not to panic over the new variant as nobody who has come in contact with the Omicron patients has been infected.

