Wed, December 22, 2021

business

Arkhom ready to allocate money to fight Omicron

The government is now trying to balance both epidemic prevention and economic measures and if the epidemic situation worsens, at least THB250 billion will be borrowed under a special loan decree to tackle the crisis, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said on Thursday.

He said information about the new Covid-19 Omicron variant is very sketchy and the first move by the government is to prevent the virus from entering the country and spreading.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged more intensive measures, such as screening tourists entering Thailand by using the RT-PCR method instead of antigen test kits.

Related News

Published : December 02, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Baht up as investors believe Omicron will not get much worse in Thailand

Published : Dec 22, 2021

SET expected to fluctuate despite governments economic stimulus measures

Published : Dec 22, 2021

Stocks extend advance, while treasurys decline

Published : Dec 21, 2021

SET rebounds despite Omicron concerns, falling oil prices 

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Latest News

Foreigners can still enter under Phuket Sandbox

Published : Dec 22, 2021

7 govt agencies ready New Year gifts for people

Published : Dec 22, 2021

Baht up as investors believe Omicron will not get much worse in Thailand

Published : Dec 22, 2021

New co-shopping scheme coming, travel subsidy programme extended

Published : Dec 22, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.