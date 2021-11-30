Thailand’s finance minister confident of 4% growth in 2022 despite Omicron threat

He was speaking at the online seminar “Investment Minutes in Late 2021” hosted by the Thai News Agency.

The minister said Thailand may not take that long to fully recover from the Covid-19 crisis compared to the 1997 Tom Yam Kung crisis, which took more than two years to overcome.

“The government has been working to gradually reopen the country and unlock more businesses even though the pandemic is not completely eliminated,” he said. “At this rate, the economy will recover slowly, with a 1 per cent GPD expansion expected this year and a 3.5-4.5 per cent growth in 2022.”

Arkhom pointed out that though the tourism industry, which accounts for 12 per cent of the GDP, has been severely affected by the pandemic, steady growth in the export sector has helped Thailand’s economy stay in the positive realm this year.